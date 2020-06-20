The body of a fisherman has been recovered from the River Blackwater in Waterford after the man went missing yesterday evening.

The Rescue 117 helicopter was called in at around midnight and they were assisted by the Blackwater Sub Aqua Club and dogs from the Search and Rescue Dog Association to an incident near Ballyduff Upper.

It was after the alarm was raised at around 8:30pm last evening when the man failed to meet up with a companion he had been fishing with.

The river bank was searched using sonar equipment and shortly after 7:30am this morning the body of the man was discovered in around 3 metres of water.