The Taoiseach says AstraZeneca’s announcement it’s cutting back on its vaccine deliveries is a “worrying setback”.

The company says problems at a manufacturing site mean deliveries are being scaled back by 60 percent.

It’s reported the bloc will now get 49 million less doses than planned by the end of March.

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin says Ireland’s vaccine rollout will likely be impacted.

“I don’t believe that the (European) Commission is happy about this, there are contractual arrangements between AstraZenica and the Commission.

“The Commission will want to see them fulfilled, so there is a degree of annoyance across the European Union member states in relation to this news that came in yesterday – because it does represent a scaling back and a setback in terms of the delivery of that particlar vaccine which, because it involves a jab is more easily deliverable out in the community.