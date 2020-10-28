Secondary schools across the South-East may have to shut temporarily, as teachers with the ASTI have voted for industrial action over covid concerns.

The union says the government has to address issues including the need for a comprehensive testing programme.

They want a 24 hour test turnaround, a redefinition of close contacts for school settings and appropriate arrangements for teachers categorised as high risk.

The ASTI is also looking for IT resources for students and teachers to facilitate continuity of learning, but says it wants schools to remain open.

Union President Ann Piggott said: “ASTI members are clearly stating that they want schools to remain open for students during this pandemic. They are demanding that the Government step up and provide 24-hour test turnaround, a redefinition of close contacts for school settings, a comprehensive testing programme, and appropriate arrangements for teachers categorised as ‘high risk’.

“We must be supported in sustaining education for our children and young people.”