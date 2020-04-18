Apple and Google are creating a technology to alert people if they have come into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
Initially, the companies will help third-party contact-tracing apps run efficiently, but they will eventually do away with the need to download dedicated apps.
The companies’ approach will keep users anonymous, addressing privacy concerns.
It will use Bluetooth signals to determine if a person was in close contact for long enough to have potentially transmitted the virus.
If a person is later diagnosed with COVID-19, a warning will be sent to those affected.