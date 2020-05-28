Apple and Google release their COVID-19 exposure notification API to the public

Apple and Google have released their COVID-19 exposure notification API to the public.

The exposure notification system is designed to notify individuals of potential exposure to people who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 while preserving privacy.

Apple and Google will not be releasing their own apps – public health agencies will need to create their own apps to make use of the API.

Health agencies are free to define what constitutes potential exposure in terms of exposed time and distance, and they can modify other parameters to their own standards.

Apps that seek geolocation information permissions from users will not be able to use the API.

Apple and Google may integrate the API as a system-level feature in a later update, but that strategy is still under revision.