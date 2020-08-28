A woman was arrested yesterday afternoon for a public order offence while she was broadcasting on Facebook Live hanging up signs directed against public health advice on Covid-19..

Gardaí said they were alerted to an incident on the N11 flyover footbridge at Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow, as a result of a number of complaints received from members of the public shortly after 4pm.

Gardaí attended the scene and arrested a woman in her early 50s under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, 1994, she was then taken to Bray Garda station.

The woman has since been released yesterday evening on bail, and is now due to appear before Bray District Court on the 21st September, 2020

According to The Irish Times, the woman is an anti-facemask activist who was trying to hang large banners over the edge of the footbridge.

During the livestream she called the gardaí “traitors to the Irish people” and warned them they will “go viral”.

The garda asked one of the protesters for her name and address under the Public Order Act which she refused to give.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.