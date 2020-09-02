Amazon officially becomes an air carrier in the US

Amazon has officially become an air carrier in the US.

The Federal Aviation Administration has granted Amazon Prime Air approval to begin its first commercial delivery trials.

The FAA still needs to define regulations beyond the trial phase, so it may still be a few years before a full commercial drone delivery service is available.

Amazon has not revealed when or where it will begin its trials.

It will be using its hexagon-shaped next-gen hybrid drones for the project.

This content is brought to you by bits.ie