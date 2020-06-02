Almost two thirds of employers expect to make more pay cuts – survey

An estimated 60% of Irish companies expect to introduce additional pay cuts to those already introduced during the COVID-19 crisis, new research has found.

According to the survey from recruitment specialists Osbourne, 27% of firms had temporarily cut the pay of their staff, while 5% had cut salaries permanently.

The survey also found that 33% of firms are still actively seeking new staff during the COVID-19 crisis, mostly in the medical, tech and pharma sector.

Osbourne chief executive Shone McManus said 83% of companies said they would continue to offer remote options to their staff once they reopen.

“It appears there’s a major new trend and a new norm developing in the workplace, as employers see (remote working) is working. It’s something we may have feared initially, but it’s really working well,” she said.