Kevin Galvin

A Waterford TD has described Ireland’s COVID restrictions as ‘almost drachonian’

It’s as TDs last night voted in favour of extending the government’s emergency Covid-19 powers until November.

The bill passed by only five votes – 73 to 68.

Independent TD Matt Shanahan says the need for restrictions has passed.

“I think a promise was given to the population at large at the start of this pandemic, which was to ‘flatten the curve’.

“And we’ve done a lot more than flatten the curve, we’ve reduced it significantly. And we have also thankfully, through international science, managed to get vaccines that are having a very demonstrable effect in securing the health of the most vulnerable in our community.”

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has also criticised the move to extend the powers and how the topic was debated last night at the Dáil, calling it a ‘shocking situation in our democracy’.

“They’ve gone on for far far too long – the longest in Europe – the lockdowns, and they’ve lost the will of the people certainly.

“People have made outstanding sacrifices over the 14 months – frontline staff, and the general public – but they’re being messed around with now. Mind games they (the Government) are playing.”

“What we have seen, without doubt, is the overarching authority of NPHET, to the exclusion of all other health practitioners and advisors” Shanahan told the Dáil during debates last night “and I think that’s a dangerous place to be.

“We saw it with test and trace, with masks, with antigen testing, with mandatory hotel quarantine; so I think people have the right to show some disquiet.”