Almost 1,000 fines issued by gardaí for breaches of Level 5 travel limits

Almost 1,000 people have been fined for non-essential travel in the past ten days.

Over three quarters are men, and most offenders are in the east of the country.

The €100 fines for non-essential travel were introduced on Monday of last week and as of yesterday, 771 had been issued to people who were more than 5 km from their homes.

There were 144 issued in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, 315 in the eastern region, 213 in the south and 99 in the northwest.

Gardaí said approximately another 200 fines are now being checked and processed.

There have also been 30 people issued with €80 fines for not wearing face-masks in settings where they are required, with 26 of the incidents taking place in shops around the country.

The force says it will continue its clampdown regarding Level 5 restrictions this weekend, targeting parks and other public amenities, urging to plan their weekend with the 5km limit in mind.