Waterford Institute of Technology have confirmed that all lectures, tutorials and practical classes will be delivered off-campus for the entire upcoming academic year.

The college says remote delivery will include live streaming of lectures, and “other forms of remote learning platforms appropriate to individual modules or programmes.”

Any activfity which requires special equipment, such as laboratories and workshops, will occur on campus, subject to appropriate social distancing and PPE “based on the physical layout of the learning spaces”.

The college says that changing circumstances may facilitate a return to on-campus delivery of lectures and other classes on a phased basis.

In a statement released today, the college says that students “who have booked WIT accommodation and have a change of mind before signing a contract that their deposits will be refunded on request”.

“Updated timetables are being worked on by our timetabling unit and we will provide those to you as soon as they are available which is likely to be mid-September.

“Our library, shop and restaurants will all be open, albeit in a more restricted manner.

“Orientation will take place for first years but in a different way than previous years and we are working on a phased return to campus learning once national restrictions ease.”