Kevin Galvin

The South-East’s largest music festival will once again not go ahead this summer.

All Together Now has confirmed that it will not go ahead in 2021, with the festival now postponed until July 29th of next year.

In a statement released today on Instagram, the organisers of the event at Curraghmore House in Portlaw have said that “the current health restrictions make it impossible to make plans for the event to take place this August Bank Holiday Weekend.”

“We can hardly imagine how emotional it will be to reopen the gates to the festival next summer and meet again after such a sad and long absence. We all need and deserve a festival to look forward to and we are dedicated to making All Together Now 2022 a special celebration.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Together Now (@alltogethernow.ie)

The festival was due to feature 18 stages of music, comedy, theatre, spoken word, and more – with Underowrd confirmed as returning headliners.

However, it will once again not go ahead, with the emergence of the new Delta variant throwing into question the current timeline of reopening the economy.

Tickets bought for the 2021 festival will be valid for next year’s event, while refunds will be available through the Ticketmaster account.

Minister Stephen Donnelly this morning said it’s too soon to say if the easing of restrictions on July 5th will go ahead.

But what’s clear is that Waterford and the South-East will now have to wait another year, with the organisers promising that “we will dance together again!”