All pubs could be allowed to reopen by the middle of this month, according to the Irish Times

The move would coincide with the release of the government’s new long-term strategy for dealing with Covid-19.

According to the Irish Times, the reopening of the pubs will be subject to strict regulation and inspection.

Drafts of the Department of Health’s plan have been circulated and have caused intense discussion, with some sources believing it is overly-restrictive.

It is also understood that the plan will change the relationship between the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the Government, with more collaboration and communication between the two sides on public health measures .

Rogue operators

Senior figures in the Government are keen to get away from the model where Nphet is seen as making public health recommendations and the Government is then watering them down.

Meanwhile the Taoiseach says new rules requiring pubs and restaurants to keep a record of food orders for 28 days will protect law-abiding businesses.

Responding to recent criticism surrounding new laws requiring pubs and restaurants to keep individual details of food consumption, Mr Martin said it was “overstating it” to claim it was a communications calamity.

“The Government has no interest in knowing what people are eating,” he said, adding that the regulations had been designed to deal with rogue operators who were serving drink but not food.