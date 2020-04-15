The Justice Minister says the law is ready and waiting for those who carry out domestic violence.

A new advertising campaign has been launched by the government to reach out to victims, informing them services are still available throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ads attempt to show what it is like in a house that experiences domestic violence.

Minister Charlie Flanagan says courts are sitting – so barring orders can still be handed out to those who domestically abuse:

“The law is very much watching you too. While, of course, we are prioritising the victims – the law is very much prioritising the perpetrator…..the abuser.”