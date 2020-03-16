Carlow offie goes to extreme measures to protect against coronavirus

An off-licence in Carlow has gone to extreme lengths to keep its staff a safe distance from punters.

The owners of the aptly named Carpenters Off-Licence on Barrack Street in Carlow town appear to have boarded up the shop’s entrance with a handy slot to dispense orders. Genius…

Think of it as a late-night motorway garage set up, but for a bag of cans rather than a litre of milk and a sliced pan!

Between this and the T-Rex spotted shopping in Gorey, the people of the South East are getting seriously inventive. I guess necessity is the mother of invention.