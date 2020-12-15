329 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There is now a total of 76,776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

In the South-East Kilkenny and Wexford have the highest amount of new cases with 12, while Carlow has seven new cases, Waterford has five, and Tipperary has less than five new cases of the virus.

Eight further people have sadly lost their lives with the virus, bringing to 2,134 the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country.

Meanwhile 196 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.