9 people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic of Ireland in the past 24 hours.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There have now been a total 1,651* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 29 May the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 24,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 28 May (24,870 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,279 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,955 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,031 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,472 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%