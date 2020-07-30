One more person with Covid 19 in Ireland has died, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today confirmed.

It brings the total coronavirus related deaths to 1,763.

Meanwhile 85 further confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

There is now a total of 26,027 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today’s figures demonstrate how quickly COVID-19 can remerge in our country.

“We are now at a crucial point in our response to COVID-19. Over the coming days it is vital that everyone continues to avoid large crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings where appropriate and wash hands regularly.

“COVID-19 is extremely infectious and no one is immune. Follow public health advice and stay vigilant.”