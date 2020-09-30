Minister for Education Norma Foley has revealed that at least 6,500 students have been affected by errors in the ‘Calculated Grades’ system.

Foley explained that the error was caused by a problem in the calculating ‘code’ selecting the two worst scores – not the two best – to combine with the core results of English, Irish, and Maths, to come up with their score for their Junior Cycle result as part of the standardisation process.

The effect of this error has been that, in some subjects, 7,200 candidates received Calculated Grades that were lower than they should have been, and some received grades that were higher.

Meanwhile, a further error meant that Civic, Social, and Personal Education (CSPE) results were counted, when they were supposed to be excluded from any Junior Cycle results process.

Any student that has received a higher grade will not be affected, with students receiving a lower grade to have that revised upwards.

However, Norma Foley was unable to put an exact number on the amount of students that will be affected, saying they will be working with external contractor Polymetrika, whose error with the code has caused the issue.

The Department is now working to see which students have been affected, and contact them with their updated grades, with Taoiseach Mícheál Martin saying further college places may have to be made available to accommodate students that have missed out on their first choice through the error.