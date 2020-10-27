6 in 10 people are keen to travel abroad next year, when it is safe to do so.

A survey carried out by Aer Lingus found that while 72% of people were satisfied with their staycations, nearly the same number said they missed holidaying further afield.

City breaks and beach holidays remain popular but most people – over 50 per cent – said they want to travel to family and friends they have not seen this year.

Health guidelines remain to the forefront of people’s minds with 60 percent of respondents reporting concerns about the health risks associated with travelling.

It’s as the Irish Aviation Authority has said international air travel cannot return unless there’s a proper testing system at airports.

The governing body has warned it may be 2024 or 2025 before things return to normal for the sector.

It’s said the aviation sector across Europe is expecting to record losses of 140 billion euro this year.

Paul Brandon, Head of Corporate Affairs with the IAA, says pre-departure testing is going to be essential to getting passenger travelling again:

“It is our view that the Irish government policy should favour a consistent approach to testing across Europe, to compliment the traffic light system.

“We believe a recovery for air travel is not possible without this system in place.

“So what we’re really talking about is that passengers would know their requirements based on the traffic light system, you would test passengers pr-flight, you would continue to apply the strict procedures on board

“And then the onus would continue to be on passengers to behave responsibly.”