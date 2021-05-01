There has been another rise in COVID-19 cases this afternoon, as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has announced that it has been notified of 569 newly confirmed cases of the virus.

The median age of cases is 26 years old, a much younger median than what has been reported over the past months, showing that cases in older people is still lowering, despite the total number of cases beginning to slowly rise.

Of the cases, 268 are men and 290 are women, and 78% are under 45 years of age.

Three further deaths related to the virus have also been reported this afternoon.

The Chief Medical Officer says Covid-19 hospital numbers could rise significantly if people socialise too much as restrictions are lifted.

Dr Tony Holohan’s advice to government this week also warned there’s a risk of a “significant impact” from a potential 4th wave.

There are currently 123 patients with the virus being treated in hospitals – less than half the number at the start of last month.