There have been a further 140 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the South-East.

Waterford has had the most amount of new cases in the region with 49, followed by Carlow with 30, Tipperary have had 29 new cases, while Wexford have had 22 and Kilkenny just 10 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile there are 25 COVID patients in ICU at hospitals across the South-East.

Nine are in Wexford General, seven in University Hospital, while there are 5 patients in ICU at South Tipperary and 4 in St Luke’s Kilkenny.NPHET have said that 50 of the deaths occurred in January and the median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 55-96 years.

With 54 deaths this evening, it means there has been a total of 3,120 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is also now a total of 191,182 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Nphet said that of the cases notified today: 618 are men and 711 are women, 54 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 43 years old.

437 are in Dublin, 114 in Cork, 78 in Galway, 71 in Meath, 61 in Louth and the remaining 574 cases are spread across all other counties.

They said as of 2pm today, 1,670 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 217 are in ICU. 81 additional hospitalisations have taken place in the past 24 hours.

Speaking this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “The current 14 day incidence remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October, therefore, now is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household.

“The risk of transmission in the community remains very high. We must continue to work towards reducing incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths.”