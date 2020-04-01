5 things you might not have thought to do while social distancing at home

By Anna O’Donoghue

As we approach the end of week one in new government restrictions regarding the coronavirus outbreak, you may find yourself running out of items on your ‘things to do while in isolation’ list.

All of those must-watch Netflix shows streamed, twice, the cupboards have been cleaned, at least four times and you’ve video chatted with everyone from your uncle’s dog to your childhood sweetheart.

Now what.

Well, we’ve put together a list of things you may not have thought or heard of to help the beginning of week two look a whole lot easier.

1. Take an online class

Eight of America’s Ivy League schools are offering hundreds of online courses to the public for free.

Dhawal Shah, founder of the online course aggregator Class Central, compiled a list of more than 400 classes that are available in subjects such as Shakespeare’s Life and Work from Harvard University to Viral Marketing and How to Craft Contagious Content from University of Pennsylvania.

2. Visit some wild animals

Get up close and personal with everything from penguins to hippos with live zoo cams.

From Dublin to Edinburgh, these animals are bound to keep you entertained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Zoo (@dublinzoo_official) on Mar 31, 2020 at 3:34am PDT

3. Visit a museum

Thanks to Google Art & Culture, you can take a virtual tour of places as far as Australia and as close as Glasnevin, without leaving the house.

London’s National History Museum? New York’s Guggenheim? No problem.

4. Learn to draw

Draw with Don is back!

Irish hero Don Conroy has launched his own ‘Draw With Don’ YouTube Channel.

In his first video, which has racked up over 10K views, he teaches us how to draw a clown.

All you will need is a piece of paper and a pencil and you’ll be ready to draw.

Or for those among us who are more adventurous, why not try painting?

You can join online classes with paintclub.ie, who will provide step by step instruction during two-hour live sessions.

Video replay will be available for seven days after the event so you can complete your painting whenever you’d like.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paintclub (@paintclubhq) on Apr 1, 2020 at 1:02am PDT

5. Watch a Broadway show

Broadway and the West End may have lowered its curtains but that doesn’t mean to still can’t watch a show.

Not only has Broadway World been streaming daily Living Room Concerts, Broadway HD has made its service free for a limited amount of time.

Shows include Kinky Boots and 42nd Street.