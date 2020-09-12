There are a further five Covid cases in Ireland, while Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford have all appeared on a list of counties in which a further 46 cases have been confirmed.

It’s part of a 159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which the HPSC has been notified.

There is now a total of 30,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There have also sadly been two further deaths with the virus, bringing the total to 1,783 in Ireland.

75 new cases have been confirmed in Dublin, with the acting chief medical officer’s urging the people of Dublin to break the ‘chains of transmission’ of the virus.

The National Public Health Emergency team believes the numbers could double over the next two weeks.