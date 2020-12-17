484 new cases and three further Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic

A further three deaths and additional 484 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Nphet is recommending new restrictions be introduced before the end of the year.

The country’s top public health officials met today, amid growing concern at the spread of the virus.

Restrictions are due to be eased tomorrow until January 6th, allowing people to travel throughout Ireland and three households to mix.

But Nphet’s recommending this period be shortened, and the government will consider the recommendations at a meeting on Tuesday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he spoke to the Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, about the issue today.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly said the reproductive rate of Covid in Ireland has risen to between 1.1 and 1.3.

NPHET met this morning and the Chief Medical Officer has warned the government there could be a significant rise in the number of cases over the next few weeks.

Travel restrictions will be lifted tomorrow for the Christmas period.

There are currently 211 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 30 people in ICU.