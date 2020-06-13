A further 46 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland in the last 24 hours, by the Department of Health.

However, only 24 of these are new, as 22 of these samples were taken on Monday (12) and Tuesday (10) and would normally have been reported on Thursday and Friday but, for technical reasons as part of normal laboratory practice at the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), are being reported today.

Contact tracing has already been undertaken for the majority of these cases.

It brings the total case number to 25,295 in the country.

Figures released have also confirmed that a further five peo ple have died with the virus.

It brings the total death toll with the virus to 1,705.