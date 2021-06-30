Kenneth Fox

An additional 452 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

They said there are currently 14 people in ICU with Covid and a further 44 people in hospital with the virus.

As always they said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

