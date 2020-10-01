The Department of Health has been notified of 442 new cases of Covid-19 and four additional deaths.

Dublin recorded 170 cases, with 47 recorded in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, nine in Kildare, eight in Wicklow, five in Louth and five in Wexford. The remaining 28 cases were spread across nine other counties.

67 per cent of the cases were confirmed in people under the age of 45, while 225 of the total figure were male and 217 were female.

54 per cent were confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 69 cases were identified as community transmission.

Today’s figures come as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended expending restrictions on household gatherings to all counties.

Under the new guidelines, each county will remain on their current level, but you can only have a maximum of six people from one other household visit your home or garden.

NPHET are also continuing to monitored the spread of the virus in Monaghan, Cork and Galway.

Earlier today, the HSE said hospitals are not currently overwhelmed as a result of the increased number of cases being recorded, however, 121 people are currently in hospital, with 22 in Intensive Care Units.

The latest briefing by the HSE confirmed that over 93,000 tests were carried last week, with a 2.9 positivity rate.