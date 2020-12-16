There have been 431 new cases of COVID-19, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed.

134 new cases have been identified in Dublin, 53 in Donegal, 25 in Cavan, 24 in Louth, 22 in Mayo, while the remaining 173 cases are spread across all other remaining counties.

In the South-East there have been over 30 new cases.

Kilkenny and Wexford have again notified 15 new cases, while Carlow, Waterford, and Tipperary all have less than five new cases of the virus confirmed in the past 24 hours.

There is now a total of 77,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HPSC has also sadly been notified of six further deaths from the virus, taking the total to 2,140.

207 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.