By Cillian Doyle.

420 new cases of covid 19 have been confirmed and 11 more patients have died.

In the South East,

Waterford has the highest case figure in the region with 8 new cases.

Tipperary, Carlow and Wexford all have 6 new cases each while Kilkenny has less than 5 new cases of the virus.

147 new infections are in Dublin, 41 in Meath, 33 in Donegal, 26 in Galway, 18 in Limerick and the remaining 155 cases are spread across all other counties.

190 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU.