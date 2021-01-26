42 positive Covid-19 cases have been identified at a meat processing plant in Co. Wexford.

Slaney Foods says the cases were discovered on Friday following routine screening of staff.

The company says its site in Bunclody is now operating at a significantly reduced capacity.

It says it will continue to work with the HSE on the matter.

Seven further deaths linked to the virus were confirmed yesterday, while 1,372 new cases were detected.

There are 9 new cases in Carlow, 14 in Kilkenny, 33 in Tipperary, 75 in Waterford,

And Wexford has the highest case figure in the region with 77 new infections.

218 people with Covid-19 were being treated in ICU last night, while 11 public hospitals nationwide have no critical care capacity.

Latest figures from the HSE show there are 1,803 people with the virus on wards.

Yesterday there were 127 in University Hospital Waterford, 67 in Wexford General, 39 in South Tipperary General and 30 in St Lukes Kilkenny,