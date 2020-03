It has just been announced that there are 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

It brings the total number of cases in the Republic to 169.

Of the cases there are 23 males and 17 are females with 25 cases connected to the East of the country, nine to the West and 6 to the South.

Public health doctors are working to trace who the patients have been in contact with.

All pubs in the country are being asked to shut their doors tonight for the next two weeks.