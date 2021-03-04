Another 39 people have died with Covid-19 and there are 462 new cases.

10 of these deaths occurred in March, 12 occurred in February, 13 in January, and 3 occurred earlier than this. One further death is under investigation.

207 of the cases are in Dublin, 29 in Cork, 26 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Galway and the remaining 162 cases are spread across all other counties.

In the South-East Waterford has had the highest rate of new cases with 12, while Tipperary has had seven new cases.

Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford have all confirmed five new cases each.

There are 460 people in hospital with the virus, which includes 107 in intensive care.

NPHET says the R number has at least remained stable and may even have decreased slightly.