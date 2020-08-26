A meat processing plant in Co Tipperary has been linked to 38 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

ABP in Cahir says 22 positive tests have been identified after 460 of its workers were tested.

The processor has also confirmed an additional 16 cases following the testing of their close contacts by the HSE.

ABP says its facility continues to operate at a limited capacity and that it is working closely with both the HSE and HSA on the matter.

Yesterday, the company also confirmed that two workers in their Clones plant in Co Monaghan have also contracted the virus after the 350 workers there were tested.

Outbreaks in meat plants have been a concern after a number of clusters emerged in factories around the country.

Outbreaks in meat plants in the midlands was a contributing factor in the decision to reimpose lockdown restrictions in Laois, Kildare and Offaly.

Laois and Offaly have since had their restrictions lifted due to a decrease in the number of positive cases being detected, while Kildare has had their restrictions extended until September 6th.