There have been 371 new cases of COVID-19, the Department of Health has confirmed this evening.

151 of these were in Dublin, with two counties in the South-East recording less than five cases each.

Wexford and Kilkenny have neither had more than the minimum number to feature in the county-by-county list, while Carlow has had six cases.

Waterford and Tipperary have both had eight cases each.

Of the 24 deaths today 12 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 2 in January.

As of March 20th 2021, 675,946 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland – 492,106 people have received their first dose and 183,840 people have received their second dose.

While as of 8am today, 357 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU.

There have been 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.