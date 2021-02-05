Kenneth Fox

A further 35 deaths and an additional 1,047 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet)

They said 29 of the deaths occurred in February, while six occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 63-96 years.

There has now been a total of 3,621 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and with over 1,000 new cases this evening, it means there is a total of 201,763 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

Nphet said of the cases notified today: 505 are men and 540 are women, 58 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old

Of todays figures there 76 new infections in Wexford – the highest county case figure in the region.

There are 39 in waterford, 18 in Carlow, 13 in Kilkenny and 9 new cases in Tipperary.

Nphet said as of 2pm today, 1,221 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised and 181 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations happened in the past 24 hours.

Speaking about this evening’s figures, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of Covid-19, it takes many different individual actions to slow down the spread of the disease.

“Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus – the more layers you have the more protection you have.”

“Public health measures are based on this principle. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against COVID-19.”