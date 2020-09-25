The Health Protection Surveillance Centre today ahs confirmed a further 326 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Six of these are in Tipperary and five in Wexford, however there has been no specific mention of Waterford among the list, with eight counties accounting for a further 25 cases.

152 cases are in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, with the last going into level three restrictions at midnight tonight.

However, there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

It means there is still 1,797 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland, with 34,315 confirmed cases.

==

Meanwhile it’s been revealed that 222 healthcare workers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the space of two weeks.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s (HPSC) new report, which covers the period from September 8th to 21st, nearly two thirds live in Dublin.

80 per cent are women, and of those, more than half are either healthcare assistants or nurses.

Overall more than 9,100 healthcare workers have now tested positive for Covid-19, which is nearly 27 per cent of all cases in the country.

Elsewhere the HSPC data shows that in terms of the highest number of cases by age group, 25-24 year olds have had the most, with 5,896 cases.That is followed by 35-44 year olds with 5,744 confirmed cases.

However in terms of the amount of cases hospitalised by age group, 75-84 years old have had the most with 779 people or 31 per cent of cases.

Overall the highest age group in terms of fatalities was over 85s with 665 deaths or 27 per cent of cases.