A further 3,086 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland this evening with 46 additional deaths.

2 of these deaths occurred in December 2020, and the remaining 44 occurred in January 2021.

In the South East,

Waterford has the highest case figure in the region with 128 new infections of the virus.

Wexford has 105 new cases, Tipperary has 52, Carlow has 26 while Kilkenny has recorded 20.

The number of people in intensive care with Covid-19 has hit its highest figure to date.

As of 2pm today, 1,692 COVID-19 patients are in Irish hospitals, of which 158 are in ICU. 128 additional hospitalisations took place in the past 24 hours.