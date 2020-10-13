The National Public Health Emergency team have been notified of a further 811 cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland, while a further three people have sadly lost their lives with the virus.

It brings to 44,159* the number confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, while there have been 1,830 COVID-19 related deaths.

62 of today’s cases have been in Wexford, with 190 in Dublin and 141 in Cork. 317 cases have been spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 234 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

It comes as the Health Minister claims there’s been an impact of Level 3 restrictions in Dublin, despite the Chief Medical Officer saying it’s too early to tell.

The measures have been in place in the capital for more than three weeks with cases rising again in the past couple of days after some stabilisation last week.

Every county bordering Northern Ireland has an incidence rate of more than 100 – which is raising concerns about travel to Northern Ireland.