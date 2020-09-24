The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has released its latest round of Covid figures today.

It comes as Donegal will be moved to level three this evening.

324 cases of the virus have been confirmed today, with 42 in Donegal, 167 in Dublin and 34 in Cork.

None of the South-East counties have been mentioned specifically, with 11 counties accounting for 25 cases in total.

There is now a total of 33,994* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Three further people with the virus have also sadly lost their lives, bringing the total to 1,797.