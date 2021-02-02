280 people were fined at Dublin Airport for non-essential travel between Thursday and Sunday of last week.

The fine for leaving the country for non-essential reasons has also been increased to €500 as of yesterday.

Cabinet discussed the new system of mandatory self-isolation in the home for people arriving into Ireland this morning and it’s expected that regime will be in place in a matter of days.

However, mandatory quarantine in hotels for people arriving from Brazil and South Africa won’t be enforced for a number of weeks as new legislation has to be drafted.

There was concern among some Ministers about how long the regulations are taking to put into place due to the risk of importing new strains of the virus.

Meanwhile the Sinn Féin leader says the Chief Medical Officer has set down a realistic position on holidays this summer.

Dr Tony Holohan has warned that people should not be expecting to visit beaches that are not in their own localities.

It follows promotions by Ryanair encouraged international travel this summer.