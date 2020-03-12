It’s been reported that 27 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland today.

That brings the total number of cases to 70.

22 of the cases are local transmission, two are community transmission and three cases are associated with travel.

More to follow…

The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus.

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999.