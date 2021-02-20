There has been an increase in daily case numbers, with the news that a further 988 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

378 in Dublin, 68 in Galway, 61 in Kildare, and 47 in Limerick.

Tipperary has had the highest number of new cases in the South-East with 36, followed by Waterford with 26,

Wexford has had 15 new cases, while Carlow (12) and Kilkenny (10) have the lowest figures across the region.

26 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have also been confirmed.

24 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 in January and 1 in October.

As of 8am today, 719 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 149 are in ICU. 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Three more Covid-19-related deaths have meanwhile been confirmed by the Northern Ireland Department of Health this afternoon.

Two of the deaths occurred within the latest reporting period, while the other occurred outside it.

As the Irish Examiner reports, there has now been a total of 2,029 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

A further 276 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

A total of 110,716 cases have now been recorded in the North since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated. 276 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 3 deaths have been reported (1 outside the reporting period).https://t.co/85rrZKpSkx pic.twitter.com/5l85lElgLl — Department of Health (@healthdpt) February 20, 2021

2,070 cases have been reported in the last week alone, a drop from the previous week’s total of 2,554.

At present, 392 patients with Covid-19 are in Northern Irish hospitals, 142 of whom are in intensive care.