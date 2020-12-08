The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has released their latest COVID statistics.

A further 215 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total to 74,682*, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Kilkenny has the third highest amount of new cases of the virus with 15, while Tipperary has nine, Waterford six, Carlow five, and Wexford has less than five new cases.

Other highest cases per county have seen 74 in Dublin, 22 in Donegal, 14 in Louth and 11 in Limerick.

The HSPC has also been notified of one additional death related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 2,097* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today 210 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been eight additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.