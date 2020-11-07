The Department of Health have today confirmed five further people have died with COVID-19 related illness.

It brings to 1,945 the total number of Covid-related deaths in Ireland.

335 further cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 64,855.

72 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

In the South-East the largest daily increase has been in Kilkenny with 21 new cases, Waterford has had 17 new cases, Wexford and Tipperary have had six, while Carlow has had five or less new cases in the past day.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is to be commended. This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport.”

“However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks. I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks. Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have COVID-19 from spreading it to another person.

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household.”