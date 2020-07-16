The Department of Health have confirmed there have been a further 21 cases of Covid 19 in the Republic of Ireland.

There is now a total of 25,698 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

One more death with the virus has also been recorded, taking the total of Covid 19 related deaths to 1,749.

===

There have been no new Covid-19 related deaths in the North for the third day running.

16 new cases of the virus have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 5,815. The death toll remains at 556.

The current estimate of the R number in Northern Ireland is 0.5 to 1.0, representing a slight increase from 0.5 to 0.9.

The R number, also known as the reproduction number or rate, refers to the average number of people that one infected person can expect to pass the coronavirus on to. For example, an R number of 3 means that each sick person will pass the disease on to three more people.