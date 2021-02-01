207 people with Covid-19 are being treated in intensive care units this afternoon – the lowest number in two weeks.

In the South East there are 3 patients with COVID-19 in ICU in South Tipperary General, 4 in St Lukes in Kilkenny, 4 in Wexford General and 8 in University hospital Waterford.

1,529 patients with the disease are in hospitals, according to latest figures, which is slightly up on the weekend – but is 21 per cent lower than last Monday.

The total number of people on wards with the virus is still over 40 per cent higher than the peak of the first wave in April last year.

Last night it was announced that 1,247 further people have tested positive for the virus, while 15 more deaths were reported.

97 new infections of Covid-19 were identified in Wexford, the highest increase in the region.

It’s followed by 55 in Waterford, 32 in Tipperary, 13 in Carlow and less than 5 in Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, 314 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

Another 11 people have also died with the virus.

735 patients are in hospital with the virus, with 64 in intensive care.

Hospitals are operating at 91 per cent occupancy.

Just under 200 thousand Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.

The figure includes 150,500 people who have received their first doses, while more than 49,000 people have been given both doses.

50,900 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered here last week.