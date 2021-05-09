By Cillian Doyle.

165 patients caught Covid-19 while in South East hospitals during the third wave of the virus.

According to a report in The Sunday Independent, it found hundreds of patients admitted for other conditions contracted the virus in hospitals across the country.

92 patients in University Hospital Waterford contracted Covid-19 while there was 32 in Nenagh Hospital, Co. Tipperary.

South Tipperary General Hospital saw 23 patients contract the virus in January while 18 no patients at Wexford General Hospital contracted the virus while admitted.

In Kilkenny, no patients at St. Lukes and Kilcreen Orthopaedic caught the virus.

The paper found that St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin recorded the highest figure of 151 patients contracting Covid-19 while admitted to Irish hospitals for another condition.

The figures shown in the paper are from the time periods between December 2020 to February 2021.