The Department of Health have sadly been informed of a further four deaths with Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 1,714 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A further 16 confirmed cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,355.

==

Hairdressers and barbers in the North are set to reopen on July 6th.

The Northern Ireland Executive has reportedly approved the measure, which is a number of weeks earlier than the Republic’s timeline.

They’re not due to reopen here from July 20th.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today, to discuss the possible earlier opening of hairdressers and barbers.