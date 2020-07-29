The Department of health have confirmed there have been no further deaths relating to Covid 19 in Ireland in the last 24 hours.

It means the total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland stays unchanged.

14 new cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total to 25,942* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

8 patients with the virus are in hospital currently, which is the lowest number since early March.

Today the Government performed a u-turn on their previous decision to suspend the pandemic payment of people who traveled abroad.

While the World Health Organisation says opportunities may have been lost to suppress Covid 19 in the early stages of the outbreak.

There have now been over 16.7 million cases worlwide and around 660 thousand deaths.

The WHO declared a global health emergency on the 30th of January.

Executive Director Dr Mike Ryan says the response by countries wasn’t as strong as it should have been.